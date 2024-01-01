Dozens of UN experts demand decisive international action on Israel

Shafaqna English- “Decisive international action” – including sanctions and an arms embargo – must be imposed on Israel over its widely assault on Rafah, dozens of UN experts demand.

‘Unrelenting nightmare’ for weary Palestinians

After three weeks of fighting, Israel’s military says its troops have “completed their mission” in eastern Jabalia and are readying for new operations.

Right now, paramedics and civil defence crews are trying to collect bodies in areas they were not able to reach before. The bodies are being transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital and other facilities, which are completely pushed out of service. They serve as nothing more than a morgue for the bodies.

‘Nothing to salvage’ in Jabalia

Israeli military left a trail of devastation and destruction in the refugee camp. Up to 70 percent of it has been turned into a pile of ruins. This includes public facilities, schools, hospitals, clinics and residential homes. People are going back to check on their homes to see what they can salvage, but it is all in vain – there is nothing to salvage.

More than 1,000 homes destroyed in Jabalia

The destruction has been painstaking for residents, who are returning after Israel forces’ withdrawal to find entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble.

Over 98 percent of Gaza’s bakeries closed

More than three weeks after Israel seized the Rafah crossing, Gaza is suffering from a severe shortage of fuel, propane and medicine, compounding the suffering of Gaza’s sick and hungry, said Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Due to the lack of fuel and propane, more than 98 percent of Gaza’s bakeries have been forced to close, cutting off a key food source, while more than 700 water wells have stopped functioning, said the media office.

UNRWA warns disease spreading, not enough medicine

The overcrowding is causing infectious diseases to spread more rapidly, warned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), and there are not enough vaccines or medication to meet people’s needs. “We need safe and unrestricted access”, said the agency, whose distribution centre in Rafah is now inaccessible, said in a post on X. Seven mass graves discovered so far in Gaza Three mass graves have also been discovered at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, and another mass grave at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza – bringing the total to seven. The Israeli military says it has done nothing wrong. But exhumations at these sites suggest a harrowing ordeal for Palestinians.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com