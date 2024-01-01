English
Vatican: Use of NATO-supplied weapons against Russia cause uncontrollable escalation of conflic

Shafaqna English- Authorizing use of NATO-supplied weapons by Ukraine against Russia would lead to an ‘uncontrollable escalation’ of the conflict, Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said.

Cardinal Parolin made the assessment about the Russia-Ukraine war at an event in Milan, local media reported.

The international community has recently discussed the possibility of authorizing the use of NATO-supplied weapons by Ukraine for use against Russian territory.

“I believe this should concern everyone who cares about the fate of our world. This could lead to tension that no one can control anymore. This is a really disturbing possibility,” Parolin said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

