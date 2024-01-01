Top UN officials: Syria remains plagued by severe-complex security-humanitarian situation

Shafaqna English- Syria remains plagued by a severe and complex security and humanitarian situation, against a backdrop of broader political impasse, senior UN officials told the Security Council.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis, noting that 16.7 million people now require humanitarian assistance – the highest number since the conflict began 13 years ago.

He stressed that the situation is deteriorating year by year, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing protection crisis, as children continue to be killed and women and girls face increasing levels of sexual and gender-based violence.

