UNRWA: More than 16,000 Palestinians are living in 1 school in central Gaza

Shafaqna English- Over 16,000 displaced Palestinians are living in dire conditions in one of its schools in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA) said.

“Families are living in classrooms, hallways and makeshift shelters built with plastic,” it said.

The agency described living conditions in the school as dire with scarce resources, insufficient sanitation facilities and very limited supplies.

UNRWA also revealed that in the past two days, more than 32,000 people have fled the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

