UN: 27% of people in Afghanistan facing food crisis

Shafaqna English- 27% of Afghans Face Emergency Food Crisis, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported.

According to the report, strengthening agriculture in Afghanistan can significantly contribute to achieving self-sufficiency.

Rafi, who works from dawn to dusk to support his seven-member family in a corner of Kabul city, called for assistance from the government and aid organizations.

“Help us; we are from Afghanistan and nowhere else. We live in the old city of Kabul and don’t even have our own house. We pay 3,000 afghani a month for rent,” Rafi told TOLOnews.

