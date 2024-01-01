English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Naharnet: French envoy leaves Beirut Without Progress on Presidential File

0

Shafaqna English- French special envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, left Beirut on Thursday without Progress on Presidential File.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, who met the main political actors, “did not make a major breakthrough”, a French diplomatic source told AFP in Beirut .

“Each party is clinging to its position,” continued the source. Le Drian warned the officials he met that “the very existence of political Lebanon is in danger”, the source added.

Sources: Naharnet

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran FM terms meeting with French counterpart as constructive & progressive

asadian

Possibility of Hariri’s resignation becomes stronger

asadian

Le Drian: There are worrying signs of the return of ISIS to Iraq

asadian

Iran, France FMs hold 2nd meeting in NY

asadian

Iran, France Foreign Ministers hold meeting in New York on JCPOA

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.