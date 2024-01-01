Naharnet: French envoy leaves Beirut Without Progress on Presidential File

Shafaqna English- French special envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, left Beirut on Thursday without Progress on Presidential File.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, who met the main political actors, “did not make a major breakthrough”, a French diplomatic source told AFP in Beirut .

“Each party is clinging to its position,” continued the source. Le Drian warned the officials he met that “the very existence of political Lebanon is in danger”, the source added.

Sources: Naharnet

