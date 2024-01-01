NGOs report: Yazidi survivors struggle to rebuild lives

Shafaqna English- Ten years after Yazidi genocide, hundreds of thousands of displaced survivors are unable to safely return to their former homes in Iraq, two NGOs reported.

The report published on Friday by Refugees International and Voice of Ezidis, has warned that those making the dangerous journey to Europe are living in legal limbo.

It called on European countries to launch a humanitarian visa for genocide survivors that would enable Yazidis to reach Europe safely, and to apply EU-wide measures that would enable them to settle in countries where they have relatives.

