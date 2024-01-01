Why Journalism in Pakistan is most dangerous job?

Symbolizing his outspokenness, his motorbike bore the slogan “Bhotar, My Foot!” which translates to “feudal under my foot,” reflecting his determination to expose the collusion between feudal lords and criminals in the Kutcha regions. His tragic demise has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing anger and sorrow not only from Sindh but also across the country.

This incident is reminiscent of previous attacks on journalists in Sindh, including the murders of Jan Muhammad Mahar and Ghulam Asghar Khand. Sadly, these cases remain unresolved, with perpetrators escaping justice. Nasrullah Gadani’s killing is yet another example of targeted attacks on journalists aimed at silencing dissent and concealing the crimes of powerful individuals.

Journalism plays a vital role in upholding democracy by holding those in power accountable and providing accurate information to the public. However, the increasing frequency of targeted killings of journalists in Pakistan poses a grave threat to press freedom and freedom of speech. Despite legislation aimed at protecting journalists, such as the ‘Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners Act 2021’ and the ‘Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021,’ these attacks continue unabated.

Living under constant threats, journalists in Pakistan risk their lives to speak the truth and expose corruption and injustice. The killing of Nasrullah Gadani is not just a violation of the law and constitution but also an act of terrorism that must be condemned and punished to the fullest extent. Protecting journalists has become more than a fundamental right; it is essential for preserving democracy and ensuring accountability. Failure to do so not only endangers the lives of journalists but also undermines the very foundation of democracy.

