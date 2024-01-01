English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN : Humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is not getting to civilians in need

0

Shafaqna English-“The humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is getting in is not getting to the people, and that’s a major problem,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

He highlighted the role of the Israeli authorities at their Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory since the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was closed by the Israeli military on May 7.

“We continue to insist that Israeli authorities’ obligation under the law to facilitate delivery of aid does not stop at the border,” said Laerke.

“We need that safe and unimpeded access to get to the drop-off point so we can pick it up and get it to people. We want all parties to live up to their obligations under the law.”

Source:TRTWORLD

Related posts

OIC condemns Israel’s attack on Rafah camp

nasibeh yazdani

Borrell: “Strong” Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in Middle East

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis calls Gaza’s only Catholic church every day

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Situation in Rafah is becoming increasingly desperate

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Aid Chief warns of famine in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA: Failure to reopen land crossings to exacerbate humanitarian conditions in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.