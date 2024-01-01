English
40,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 40,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at the holy shrine.

The Israeli forces arrested a young man and an elderly man near Aqsa gates and prevented their access to the Mosque.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

