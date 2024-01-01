[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: My fitness journey and becoming an ASICS FrontRunner

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Mohamed Ridha Hamid who spoke on “My fitness journey and becoming an ASICS FrontRunner” on Friday (31 May 2024).

Speaker:

Mohamed Ridha is a Cybersecurity professional currently working at Sky. Mohamed is passionate about healthy living and keen on promoting this through running and active participation in the community space.

Representation at key events is an area Mohamed would like changed seeking to promote running events amongst the a Muslim community.

This year Mohamed was chosen to represent the sports brand ASICS through its FrontRunner ambassador programme.

Whether it’s walking or Running, keeping active is the key. Mohamed will touch upon his personal journey.

