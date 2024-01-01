Israel’s attacks on Gaza continue after Biden presents new ceasefire deal

Shafaqna English- Israel’s continuous attacks reported in Rafah after USA president presents plan to ceasefire.

In the north of the Strip, Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City have been subjected to intense Israeli bombardment by artillery units and more than five residential buildings were attacked.

There is an intensification of bombardments in the central neighbourhoods of Gaza City where three Palestinians have been killed in the Remal neighbourhood where a residential house was reduced to rubble.

US President Joe Biden announced that Israel had sent its latest proposal for a ceasefire and end to the war on Gaza.

The three-phase deal outlined by Biden includes a “full and complete ceasefire” in Gaza. The deal appeared nearly identical to the one Hamas agreed to in early May.

Hamas later responded to the news, saying it viewed it in a positive light.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas views positively what was included in US President Joe Biden’s speech today,” the group said in a statement.

Sources: ALJazeera, Middle East Eye

