Poll: Biden’s support among Arab Americans plummets to 18%

Shafaqna English- USA President Joe Biden has lost significant support among Arab American voters over over his handling of the Gaza war, according to the Arab American Institute.

The Arab American Institute (AAI) released a poll of 900 Arab American voters in four states: Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Michigan, Virginia and Pennsylvania are states that Biden won in 2020; they are seen as critical to his victory in the upcoming November presidential election.

AAI found that Biden is losing to Trump among Arab American voters in the four states. According to the results, 32% of voters favor Trump, compared with 18% who prefer Biden.

Sources: Al-Monitor

www.shafaqna.com