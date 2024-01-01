Muslim Council of Britain calls on Labour to address Islamophobia allegations

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) urged the Labour Party to clarify why Faiza Shaheen was banned from contesting a seat over complaints regarding her social media activity related to Israel and Gaza and to address the Islamophobia allegations.

“We note with grave concern of fresh allegations of Islamophobia coming out of the Labour Party. This is being exemplified by a British woman reportedly being blocking from standing as a Member of Parliament,” MCB said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the left-wing Labour Party abruptly banned Shaheen from contesting a London seat in the 4 July general election, after allegedly receiving complaints from a Jewish Labour group over a post on X that she ‘liked’.

The council, which advocates for the UK’s Muslim community, said it hoped that the election campaign would be respectful to all religious or minority groups.

Sources: New Arab

