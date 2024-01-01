Israel’s war on Gaza is crushing dreams of high school students

Shafaqna English- Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, has deprived high school students from taking the exams that qualify them to enter universities.

This year, high school students in Gaza will not be able to take this exam for the first time since the Palestinian Nakba in 1948, due to the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli aggression, the destruction of the infrastructure of schools and educational facilities, the absence of working staff, and the transformation of schools into shelters.

The participation of some students is limited to the Palestinian embassies in the countries that some Gaza students were able to travel to during the war, and the fate of the students will be considered after the end of the war and the clarification of the fate of the educational process.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

