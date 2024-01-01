New Arab: Syria’s war has killed 507000 people

Shafaqna English- 507,000 people have been killed since the war began in 2011, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The UN on Thursday warned of the humanitarian and societal consequences of “entrenched division” in Syria as a political solution to the conflict remains elusive.

Geir O. Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, told the UN Security Council that Syria remains “trapped in a profound crisis”.

“Syrians themselves are sounding the alarm bells on the risks of this entrenched division and the absence of genuine political process,” he said.

The division outlined include the security tensions between armed groups governing sections of Syria, and within those territories, as well as the stagnation of a political process to end the conflict.

He added that these divisions are accentuating economic suffering, creating a second generation of Syrian children growing up under unstable conditions, and could lead to further escalations and instability in the future.

