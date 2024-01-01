Scholarly Life of Imam Al-Sadiq (AS) (Part 3)

Shafaqna English- Among the various aspects of the life of Imam Ja’far Al-Sadiq (AS), his scholarly approach holds great importance and requires special attention from his followers. The text below is a summary of the book The Life of Imam Sadiq (AS) written by Saeed Babai, which Shafaqna has selected and translated.

Leadership for the Majority of the People

Imam Sadiq (AS) did not act in a way that would make him the leader of a specific sect, and other groups and sects would not pay attention to him. His association with the Prophet (PBUH), his vast knowledge, good morals, and many other factors reinforced his reputation as a religious leader who was a reference for all groups and sects. The following narrations are mentioned in this regard:

a) It is mentioned in many narrations that Imam Al-Sadiq (AS) would sit in a specific place during the Hajj season and the general public would come to him to ask him about their various problems. The grandeur of this scene was so great that Ibn Abi Al-‘Aujaa’ and some other Zindiqs who were jealous of the Imam’s popularity became upset and tried to disperse the people from around him; however, they were unsuccessful. [26] b) Zakariya bin Ibrahim says: I was a Christian who converted to Islam and then went to Hajj, where I met Abu Abd Allah (AS) and saw him sitting in Mina, surrounded by people who were listening to his responses to their questions. [27] c) A person from the majority says: I would attend the gatherings of Imam (AS). I swear by God, I had never seen a gathering more magnificent and lively than his. [28] d) It is mentioned that some companions would see a large number of people gathered in Imam’s home, with hardly any space left for others. [29] e) When Imam Sadiq (AS) traveled to Iraq, he would be warmly received. Some of Imam’s (AS) companions have narrated that when they tried to reach him in Hira, they would be unable to do so due to the large crowd for three days, and it would take them four days to finally reach him. [30] Additionally, when Imam visited Medina, scholars and prominent figures from the Sunni community would accompany and escort him. [31] f) The number of people who would visit Imam (AS) and their connection with him was so great that Mansur became concerned about the people’s devotion to him and asked Abu Hanifa to engage in a debate with Imam to defeat him and reduce his prestige in the eyes of the people. However, this debate only served to further highlight Imam’s exceptional scholarly stature. [32]

Prevention from Qiyas (Analogy)

During the time of Imam Sadiq (AS), due to the dominance of the Abbasid caliphs and the flourishing of Sunni sects, the use of analogy in jurisprudential argument spread widely, and a school of thought known as the “Ra’y wa Qiyas” (discretion and analogy) emerged in opposition to the “Sunnah” (tradition) school. Imam Al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) confronted this excessive rationalism in the best and most complete way possible. Abu Hanifah, the most prominent figure of the Ra’y wa Qiyas school, is the subject of many hadiths that criticize analogy.

Application of Common Scholarly Methods

The application of common methods among scholars and prominent figures of the time is another principle that governed Imam Al-Sadiq’s (AS) scholarly approach. It is clear that in every era, the general attitude of scholars, research possibilities, and many other factors that influence scholarly inquiry would require a specific approach that most scholars of the time adhere to.

In the era of Imam Sadiq (AS), debate was a proper approach for discussing theological issues, to the extent that some have referred to that age as the “Age of Debate”. Many debates on various topics between Imam Sadiq (AS) and his companions, as well as with their opponents, have been recorded in hadith sources. [33]

Hasan bin Ziyad says: Someone asked Abu Hanifa, “Who is the most knowledgeable person you have seen?” Abu Hanifa replied: “Ja’far bin Muhammad, because one day Mansur came to me and said, ‘The people have become fond of him, prepare your difficult questions and engage in a debate with him.’ When the debate was set up and I saw Ja’far bin Muhammad, Mansur pointed to me and said, ‘This is Abu Hanifa.’ He replied: ‘Yes, I know him.’ Mansur then turned to me and said, ‘Present your questions to Abu Abd Allah.’

I presented each of the questions I had prepared, and he responded by saying: ‘Your opinion is such, the people of Medina say such, and we say such.’ In some cases, his opinion was in agreement with ours, in some cases it was in agreement with the people of Medina, and in some cases it was opposed to both. He responded to all the forty questions in this manner and did not leave any unanswered. Is there anyone who is more aware of the differences between them than the most knowledgeable people?’” [34]

There are many detailed debates between Imam Al-Sadiq (AS) or his companions with people from the majority and the minority recorded in hadith sources. [35]

Note:

Part of article series: Scholarly life of Imam Al-Sadiq (AS)

