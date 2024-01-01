Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Shafaqna English- One of the most famous Mosques in the Middle East is the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. It is the largest Mosque in the country and serves as a key place of worship for Muslims.

It was designed by Syrian architect Yousef Abdelky and is named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Founder and first President of the UAE.

The Mosque’s architecture is a blend of various Islamic architectural styles, including Mameluke, Ottoman, and Fatimid styles.

The Mosque features 82 domes, more than 1,000 columns, and a large courtyard that can accommodate up to 40,000 worshippers at once. The main prayer hall can accommodate over 7,000 worshippers, and the mosque also has several smaller prayer rooms and halls.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is renowned for its breath-taking beauty, with its intricate designs, gold-plated chandeliers, and marble-clad walls. The Mosque also features the world’s largest carpet, which measures 60,570 square feet and was made by Iranian artists. The carpet’s design incorporates various Islamic patterns and symbols.

In addition to its religious significance, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is also a popular tourist destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. The Mosque offers guided tours and has a visitors’ center that provides information about the Mosque’s history and architecture.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a significant landmark in the Middle East, both for its religious importance and its architectural beauty. It serves as a symbol of the UAE’s commitment to preserving its Islamic heritage and promoting intercultural understanding.

