UN Mission in Iraq to leave at end of 2025

Shafaqna English- The United Nations political mission in Iraq will leave the country at the end of 2025 after more than 20 years

Earlier this month, in a letter to the council, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani called for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to be closed.

Al-Sudani said UNAMI had overcome “great and varied challenges” and that “the grounds for having a political mission in Iraq” no longer exist.

The UNSC resolution adopted on Friday extended the mission’s mandate for “a final 19-month period until 31 December 2025 after which UNAMI will cease all work and operations.

Source:Iraqi News

