“Hazara Shia Children” tolerates more deprivation than others after Taliban takeover

Shafaqna English- When the Taliban were brought back to power, Afghan children have suffered greater harm, and the fundamentalist and exclusionary policies of the Taliban have harmed them. Hazara Shia Children tolerates more deprivation than others.

It can be said that no child, has been spared from the harm of the Taliban’s regressive policies.

However, overall, children are categorized primarily based on their gender. Girls face a darker fate and a more dismal future under the Taliban’s white flag compared to boys.

Other characteristics such as ethnicity, language, religion, region, etc., also influence the level of vulnerability of children to the Taliban’s policies.

For example, a Hazara Shia girl from Daikundi province tolerates more deprivation than a Pashtun boy from Kandahar.

A Daikundi girl, born in Daikundi, is deprived of certain privileges and rights such as electricity and paved roads, because of her birthplace. Furthermore, being born Hazara and not receiving favorable treatment from the Taliban due to their Shia beliefs, she endures deprivation. Additionally, being born a girl and facing the Taliban’s patriarchal and misogynistic rule further deprives her of her fundamental rights.

And finally, because she speaks Persian, she faces discrimination. This compounded deprivation is the least a Daikundi girl might endure. Other children may have one or two fewer reasons for deprivation, but they are undoubtedly deprived of their most basic rights, and this harm is not insignificant.

