UK: First Muslim Film Festival running in London

Shafaqna English–The first Muslim International Film Festival is taking place in London  from 30 May to 2 June at the Odeon Luxe West End cinema in Leicester Square.

The programme includes eight feature films, two sets of short films, as well as panels and networking opportunities.

Festival director Sajid Varda told Sky News it’s about changing depictions of Islam and Muslims.

“For many years, as Muslim, we’ve never really seen ourselves reflected back on TV and film,” he said, speaking at the festival’s opening in London’s Leicester Square

