UK Labour Party replaces Faiza Shaheen with member of pro-Israel JLM in election

Shafaqna English- Former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen has been replaced by Shama Tatler, a member of the pro-Israel organisation Jewish Labour Movement.

Shaheen had been slated as the party’s candidate for the upcoming general election on 4 July, but the economist was abruptly blocked by the UK Labour Party on Wednesday for ‘liking’ social media posts critical of Israel.

Tatler is a councillor in the London Borough of Brent and a member of the Jewish Labour Movement, a pro-Israel organisation affiliated with the World Zionist Organization.

Sources: New Arab

