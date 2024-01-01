English
UK Labour Party replaces Faiza Shaheen with member of pro-Israel JLM in election

Shafaqna English- Former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen has been replaced by Shama Tatler, a member of the pro-Israel organisation Jewish Labour Movement.

Shaheen had been slated as the party’s candidate for the upcoming general election on 4 July, but the economist was abruptly blocked by the UK Labour Party on Wednesday for ‘liking’ social media posts critical of Israel.

Tatler is a councillor in the London Borough of Brent and a member of the Jewish Labour Movement, a pro-Israel organisation affiliated with the World Zionist Organization.

