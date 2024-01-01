The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Beard”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Beard”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is French-cut beard permissible? Answer : Based on obligatory precaution it is not permissible for a man to shave his beard. Similarly, it is not permissible for him to just leave the hair on his chin and shave the sides. This too is based on obligatory precaution, in this ruling, you may refer to the next learned Mujtahid. Related Fatwas

Question 1: What is the minimum requirement for keeping a beard? Answer : Shaving the beard is Haram based on obligatory precaution, and this includes the hair that grows on the sides of the face. However, there is no problem in shaving the hair that grows on the cheeks and the necks. The minimum requirement of beard should be as much as the custom norm (Urf) state that “this person has a beard”, even if is for example trimmed to a beard size 3.

Question 2: Some men shave their beard and leave some hair on the chin alone. Is this sufficient according to Shariah? Answer : French-cut box beard is not sufficient as an obligatory precaution. In this ruling, you may refer to the next learned Mujtahid.

Question 3: Is it permissible to shave beard, if one is faced with an unavoidable or a difficult situation? Answer : It is not permissible for a Muslim to to shave his beard (obligatory precaution), unless if he is fears harm to his life by not shaving or if growing the beard would put him in difficulty (for example, if it becomes a cause of ridicule and humiliation that is not normally tolerable by a Muslim).