Patriarchal bias in Pakistan’s health system

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqwi- Women in Pakistan face numerous health challenges, exacerbated by limited access to quality healthcare, nutritional deficiencies, and societal norms that prioritize male health. The recent elections have brought a new government promising to address various national issues, but questions remain about the effective implementation of policies to bridge the health gap between men and women.

The health gap in Pakistan is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. A report by the World Economic Forum highlights a $1 trillion global opportunity to improve lives and economic outcomes by addressing health inequalities between men and women. In Pakistan, these inequalities are stark, rooted in patriarchal biases and societal norms that often neglect women’s health needs.

Patriarchal bias refers to societal and institutional structures favoring men, leading to gender-based disparities, including in healthcare. In Pakistan, this bias manifests in policies and practices prioritizing male health, leaving women’s health issues underfunded and inadequately addressed. The term “patriarchal” originates from the notion of “rule by the father,” indicating a system where male interests dominate.

This bias is particularly detrimental in healthcare, where diseases and conditions affecting men receive more focus, while women’s health issues are often overlooked. For instance, endometriosis, a painful and debilitating gynaecological condition, rarely receives the attention it deserves. Endometriosis affects millions of women worldwide, yet research and treatment options are limited, leading to prolonged suffering and reduced quality of life for those affected.

Inadequate healthcare for women has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only individuals but also society. Women, as primary caregivers in most households, directly impact their families’ well-being. Untreated or poorly managed health conditions in women can lead to increased healthcare costs, reduced productivity, and lower overall quality of life for entire communities.

A critical issue in women’s healthcare is the development and testing of drugs. Historically, medical research has predominantly focused on male subjects, leading to a lack of understanding of how certain drugs and treatments affect women. This oversight can result in adverse outcomes for women, as medications may not be as effective or could have harmful side effects not identified during clinical trials.

The new government in Pakistan has an opportunity to make significant strides in addressing women’s health challenges. The Prime Minister’s National Program for Family Planning and Primary Health Care is a commendable step, aiming to provide essential healthcare services to women, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Engaging with global platforms and initiatives can provide valuable insights and resources to tackle health challenges faced by Pakistani women. International collaboration and knowledge-sharing can help identify best practices and innovative solutions adaptable to the local context.

Nutritional deficiencies are another major health concern for women in Pakistan. Malnutrition, particularly among pregnant and lactating women, can lead to complications, including low birth weight, stunted growth, and increased susceptibility to infections. Addressing these deficiencies requires a multifaceted approach, improving access to nutritious food, enhancing maternal education, and ensuring healthcare services are equipped to address women’s specific needs.

Maternal health is a critical area requiring urgent attention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan has one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally.

Contributing factors include lack of access to skilled birth attendants, inadequate prenatal and postnatal care, and insufficient emergency obstetric services. Improving maternal health services and ensuring women have access to quality care before, during, and after childbirth is essential to reducing maternal mortality and improving overall health outcomes for women and their families.

Education and awareness are powerful tools in addressing women’s health challenges. Educating women about their health and rights empowers them to seek care and make informed decisions about their well-being. Community-based programs providing education on topics such as nutrition, reproductive health, and disease prevention can significantly impact women’s health outcomes.

Raising awareness about women’s health issues among policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public is crucial. Advocacy and public awareness campaigns can help shift societal norms and reduce the stigma associated with certain health conditions, encouraging more women to seek help and support.

Conducting gender-sensitive research is essential to understanding and addressing women’s unique health challenges. This involves designing studies considering biological and social differences between men and women and ensuring women are adequately represented in clinical trials.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article