Shafaqna Science- The Chang’e-6 probe landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, where it will collect samples from the lunar surface. This is China’s most complex robotic lunar endeavor to date. It aims to return samples from the moon’s far side for the first time, CNN reports.

If everything goes well, the mission could be a key step in China’s goal of becoming a space power. The country plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 and build a research base at the South Pole.

Source: CNN

