Iraq concluds “land transport” of pilgrims for Hajj 2024

Shafaqna English- Iraqi authorities on Sunday concluded the land transport of pilgrims for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, with over 20,000 individuals safely crossing into Saudi Arabia.

The Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement it is now preparing for the return phase in order to ensure a smooth journey back for all participants.

The statement acknowledged the substantial efforts of security forces deployed along hundreds of kilometers of routes and desert areas since the land pilgrimage began on May 18. “Their presence facilitated the safe passage of 20,855 pilgrims by land,” it said.

While land operations have wrapped up, airlift efforts transporting pilgrims will continue until Tuesday, the JOC added.

Sources: Shafaq News

