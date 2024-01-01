English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Some private school students criticized high fees

0

Shafaqna English- Some private school students criticized the high fees in these schools. They said that students cannot afford the high fees and that serious attention should be paid to this issue.

The Ministry of Education announced the finalization of a procedure to control the fees charged by private schools to students.

Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, said that this procedure includes three categories: high quality, medium quality, and low quality.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

