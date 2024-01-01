Experts: Iraq’s social environment becomes conducive to crime

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s social environment has become conducive to the spread of criminal and organized crime, according to experts.

Iraq ranks eighth in the Arab world and 80th globally out of 146 countries on the Crime Index for 2024, according to Numbeo.

Iraq records a crime index of 44.7% and a safety index of 55.3%. It ranks eighth in the Arab world after Syria (69.1%), Yemen (68.6%), Libya (60.4%), Algeria (52.2%), Egypt (47.3%), Morocco (46.5%), and Lebanon (46.4%).

Conversely, Qatar, the UAE, and Andorra have the lowest crime rates at 16%, 15%, and 12.9%, respectively.

Imad Allaw, retired brigadier general and director of the Accreditation Center for Security Studies, attributes Iraq’s suitability for the spread of criminal and organized crime to several factors. “The leniency in laws related to punishing criminals, adopted due to the democratic life post-2003, is one such factor,” he told Shafaq News Agency.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com