Academics call for saving Gaza’s universities after “Knowledge Genocide”

Shafaqna English- Academics and university workers in the Gaza Strip have called for the development of a long-term strategy to rehabilitate educational infrastructure and swiftly transition to online education.

A statement signed by over 180 academics and university staff in Gaza urged academics worldwide to resist the ongoing campaign of “knowledge genocide” in occupied Palestine in general, and in the Gaza Strip in particular. They emphasized the need to work together to rebuild demolished universities and reject all plans aimed at bypassing, erasing, or weakening existing academic institutions.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

