The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Blood money”- (Diyyah)

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood money”- (Diyyah).

Answer : If a person hits another person on the face and his skin turns red, the blood money (Diyyah) is 1.5 Dinar and if he beats him on the body and his body turns red the blood money (Diyya) is half of it, i.e. 0.75 Dinar. If the face turns blue / green, the blood money (Diyyah) is 3 Dinars and on the body, the blood money (Diyyah) is half of it, i.e. 1.5 Dinars. If the face turns black, the blood money (Diyyah) is 6 Dinars and it is half of it on the body. i.e. 3 Diners. *One Dinar is equal to 3.5 grams of 21K (Karat) gold* Anything other than gold would not suffice as an obligatory precaution and it is permissible to compromise on the Diyyah amount.

