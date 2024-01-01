The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Blood money”- (Diyyah)

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood money”- (Diyyah).
Question & Answer
Question: What is indemnity for beating a child or a man beating his wife or someone beating someone else leaving a scar on his/her body?
Answer: If a person hits another person on the face and his skin turns red, the blood money (Diyyah) is 1.5 Dinar and if he beats him on the body and his body turns red the blood money (Diyya) is half of it, i.e. 0.75 Dinar.
If the face turns blue / green, the blood money (Diyyah) is 3 Dinars and on the body, the blood money (Diyyah) is half of it, i.e. 1.5 Dinars.
If the face turns black, the blood money (Diyyah) is 6 Dinars and it is half of it on the body. i.e. 3 Diners.
*One Dinar is equal to 3.5 grams of 21K (Karat) gold*
Anything other than gold would not suffice as an obligatory precaution and it is permissible to compromise on the Diyyah amount.
If the face turns blue / green, the blood money (Diyyah) is 3 Dinars and on the body, the blood money (Diyyah) is half of it, i.e. 1.5 Dinars.
If the face turns black, the blood money (Diyyah) is 6 Dinars and it is half of it on the body. i.e. 3 Diners.
*One Dinar is equal to 3.5 grams of 21K (Karat) gold*
Anything other than gold would not suffice as an obligatory precaution and it is permissible to compromise on the Diyyah amount.
Related Fatwas
Question 1: What is the blood money for aborting a child? Who is the blood money given to? Who receives the blood money?
Answer: In case the mother aborts the child, she must give the blood money (Diyyah) to the father or other heirs. And if the father carries out the abortion, the blood money (Diyyah) is obligatory on him and he must give it to the mother. If it is the doctor who carries out the abortion, it is obligatory on him to give the blood money although he may abort the child on the parents’ request, (though they would share in the sin). He must give the blood money except for when the heirs exempt him.
It would suffice for the blood money of the fetus into which soul has entered to give 525 mithqals of silver. That is when the fetus is male and if it is female, half of that amount should be paid. As a measure of obligatory precaution, the Diyyah of the fetus which dies in the womb is also the same.
1) If the fetus is lifeless and it is in the form of a fertilized ovum (zygote), 105 mithqals of silver would suffice for the blood money (0-40 days).
2) In case it is in the form of a leech-like substance, the Diyyah is 210 mithqals (40-80 days).
3) If it develops into a chewed-like substance, the Diyyah is 315 mithqals (80-120 days).
4) If the fetus has bones, 420 mithqals of silver would suffice.
5) If it has developed into a complete human body with grown up limbs and organs, the Diyyah is 525 mithqals of silver.
If the fetus is soulless, there is no difference between a male fetus and a female one as an obligatory precaution.
6) If the soul has entered the body, then for a male 5250 mithqals, and for a female 2625 mithqals.
Soul enters the body at the fourth month of pregnancy except for when it is proved otherwise through modern equipment’s.
It would suffice for the blood money of the fetus into which soul has entered to give 525 mithqals of silver. That is when the fetus is male and if it is female, half of that amount should be paid. As a measure of obligatory precaution, the Diyyah of the fetus which dies in the womb is also the same.
1) If the fetus is lifeless and it is in the form of a fertilized ovum (zygote), 105 mithqals of silver would suffice for the blood money (0-40 days).
2) In case it is in the form of a leech-like substance, the Diyyah is 210 mithqals (40-80 days).
3) If it develops into a chewed-like substance, the Diyyah is 315 mithqals (80-120 days).
4) If the fetus has bones, 420 mithqals of silver would suffice.
5) If it has developed into a complete human body with grown up limbs and organs, the Diyyah is 525 mithqals of silver.
If the fetus is soulless, there is no difference between a male fetus and a female one as an obligatory precaution.
6) If the soul has entered the body, then for a male 5250 mithqals, and for a female 2625 mithqals.
Soul enters the body at the fourth month of pregnancy except for when it is proved otherwise through modern equipment’s.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory