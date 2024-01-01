AA: Israel’s weapon of hunger in Gaza puts 3,500 Palestinian children at risk of death

Shafaqna English- More than 3,500 Palestinian children are at risk of starving to death due to Israel’s starvation policy in the Gaza Strip, the Gaza’s Government Media Office said.

The Gaza media office said in a statement, “More than 3,500 children under the age of five are at risk of death in Gaza due to Israeli policies of starving children.”

It pointed out “a severe shortage of milk and food, a lack of nutritional supplements, and the denial of vaccinations.”

Humanitarian aid has been blocked for the fourth week in a row, “amid deafening international silence,” it added.

Children-women killed in another night of deadly attacks on central-southern Gaza

The Israeli military continued its attacks on Gaza for the 241st consecutive day, targeting various areas of the Strip with airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Palestinian media confirmed on Monday the killing of six Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Emergency Municipal Committee in northern Gaza announced on Sunday that the Jabalia area and the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the Strip have become “disaster zones”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to meet with ministers on Monday to discuss the details of the ceasefire deal announced by US President Joe Biden on the weekend.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı, New Arab

