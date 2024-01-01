Reuters: Muslim schools caught up in France’s fight against Islamism

Shafaqna English- Rights and Muslim groups say that by targeting schools, the government in France is impinging on religious freedom, making it harder for Muslims to express their identity, Reuters reported.

Last year, Sihame Denguir enrolled her teenage son and daughter in France’s largest Muslim private school, in the northern city of Lille some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from their middle-class suburban Parisian home.

The move meant financial sacrifices. Denguir, 41, now pays fees at the partially state-subsidised Averroes school and rents a flat in Lille for her children and their grandmother, who moved to care for them.

But Averroes’ academic record, among the best in France, was a powerful draw.

So she was dumbstruck in December when the school lost government funding worth around two million euros a year on grounds it failed to comply with secular principles enshrined in France’s national education guidelines.

“The high school has done so well,” Denguir told Reuters in a park near her home in Cergy, calling Averroes open-minded. “It should be valued. It should be held up as an example.”

Emmanuel Macron has undertaken a crackdown on what he calls Islamist separatism and radical Islam in France following deadly jihadist attacks in recent years by foreign and homegrown militants. Macron is under pressure from the far right Rassemblement National (RN), which holds a wide lead over his party ahead of European elections this week.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com