Afghanistan: Baghlan residents concerned over rising illnesses

Shafaqna English- Baghlan residents report a significant increase in illnesses following the recent floods in the province.

They state that diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, headaches, and back pain have surged unprecedentedly among both children and adults in these regions after the devastating floods.

Flood victims from Burka, Dahan-e-Ghori, and Central Baghlan districts told the Hasht-e Subh Daily that the performance of health teams in these areas has been ineffective. They emphasized that many places need more healthcare centers, and where such centers do exist, they are unable to address the people’s problems.

Sources: Hasht-e-Subh

