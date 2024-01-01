English
UN: More than half of all Gaza buildings destroyed

Shafaqna English- Some 55% of Gaza’s structures have been destroyed, damaged, or possibly damaged since the war began, according to preliminary satellite analysis by the UN satellite analysis agency, UNOSAT, on X.

The post shows a satellite image taken on May 3 compared with images taken in May a year earlier, last September, and on October 15.

In a statement, the UNOSAT said, “According to satellite imagery analysis, Unosat identified 36,591 destroyed structures,” adding that it had seen “16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures of a total of 137,297 structures.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

