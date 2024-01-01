English
ILO criticizes Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers

Shafaqna English– The head of the International Labour Organization has criticised Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers.

“This has been the hardest year for Palestinian workers since 1967,” ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo told the Geneva meeting on Thursday, referring to the date of the war when Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan and Gaza from Egypt.

Labour rights had been “decimated”, he said in a speech presenting an ILO report on Palestinian working conditions, while asking Israel to reopen its labour market.

Source:TRT WORLD

