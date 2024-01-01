Vinicius Junior achieved Champions League player of season award

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, The 2023-24 Champions League Player of the Season award was presented to Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian star from Real Madrid, as officially confirmed by UEFA on Monday.

A statement released by the organizers says: “UEFA’s Technical Observer panel has named Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.”

Vinicius, who will celebrate his 24th birthday in July, has netted six goals in 10 games, including a decisive goal against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in the June 1st London final.

He also provided five assists during the current season of the Champions League.

