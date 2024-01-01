PsyPost: Air pollution raises the risk of dementia

Shafaqna Science- A recent study in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that long-term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of dementia. The research also looked at noise pollution, but found that air pollution is the main cause of dementia. These findings show that air pollution affects more than just the lungs and heart. It also harms the brain, according to PsyPost.

Dementia is a condition that makes it hard to remember things and think clearly. It is becoming more common as people live longer. There will be 150 million cases by 2050. There is no cure for dementia, so it is important to find ways to prevent it.

New research suggests that air pollution may contribute to dementia. Air pollution already causes heart and lung problems. It may also cause brain inflammation and speed up cognitive decline. This study looked at this in Denmark, a country with low but still significant air pollution.

The study found that long-term exposure to various air pollutants was associated with an increased risk of dementia. For example, the risk of developing dementia increased by 35% per 2.61 micrograms per cubic meter increase in PM2.5 levels. These associations remained significant even after adjusting for other factors.

Source: PsyPost

