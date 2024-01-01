Oxfam: Israel blocking aid to Gaza, increasing risk of famine

Shafaqna English- Israel is making it “virtually impossible for aid agencies to reach trapped, starved civilians” in Gaza, increasing the risk of famine, aid group Oxfam reported.

It said aid groups were struggling to collect aid delivered through Karem Abu Salem, the only crossing that remains open, due to “long delays in Israeli approval” and “extremely dangerous” conditions on the Gaza side of the crossing.

“When hunger claims many more lives, nobody will be able to deny the horrifying impact of Israel’s deliberate, illegal and cruel obstruction of aid,” said Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa director, Sally Abi Khalil.

“By the time a famine is declared, it will be too late,” she added.

Sources: ALJazeera

