India elections: Modi-led alliance leads in a majority of seats in early vote count

Shafaqna English- Narendra Modi’s coalition led in a majority of seats Tuesday in India’s general election, according to early vote count, but opposition is stiffer than expected.

Modi was still widely expected to be elected to a third five-year term in the world’s largest democratic exercise — even as early count showed his Hindu nationalist party might not secure a majority on its own, despite pre-election hopes of a landslide victory.

If that trend holds, it would be a stunning blow for the 73-year-old leader, who has never been in a position where he has needed to rely on his coalition partners to govern.

The counting of more than 640 million votes cast over six weeks was set to take all day, and early figures could change.

Sources: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com