Iraqi Museum tells story of ancient civilizations

Shafaqna English- Every year, tourists from across the world flock to Iraqi Museum to delve into the rich tapestry of civilizations that once flourished on this soil.

In the heart of Baghdad stands a building with a legacy that stretches back 65,000 years. This edifice invites you to explore the very origins of civilization. Within its walls, history is preserved in the form of the first alphabet, the first legal codes, and the earliest known art forms.

The building consists of two floors with a total of twenty-three halls, each dedicated to different eras of Iraqi history. The journey begins with the Neanderthals 65,000 years ago and continues through to the Islamic ages. Each pair of halls showcases a distinct civilization, arranged in chronological order: the prehistoric era, Sumerian, Babylonian, Assyrian, Chaldean, Sasanian, and Islamic civilizations.

