‘Islamophobic’ CNews dominates France’s top news channel

Shafaqna English- CNews, a TV station frequently accused of promoting far-right views and, Islamophobic intentions became France’s number one news channel for the first time last month.

Often described as France’s version of Fox News due to its opinionated and divisive presenters and content, CNews reflects a rightwards shift in French politics, often featuring segments critical of immigration, Islam and “woke” leftists.

CNews took 2.8 percent of the audience share last month, edging past the long-standing leader BFMTV, which secured 2.7 percent, according to data collated by Mediametrie.

Muslims and Islam, in particular, are in the crosshairs of the channel and its guests.

In April, as part of a four-part investigation, the French online media outlet Mediapart presented exclusive documents that seemingly confirmed CNews’s Islamophobic intentions.

Source: Middle East Eye

