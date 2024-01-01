Leader of UK right-wing party used media appearances to make comments on Muslims-immigrants

Shafaqna English- Leader of right-wing party Reform UK, Nigel Farage on Monday announced he is running for parliament in the upcoming general election. Immediately, he used media appearances to make controversial comments on Muslims, immigrants.

Farage is one of Britain’s most controversial politicians.

Though he has stood unsuccessfully to be an MP seven times and has never had a seat in parliament, Farage is renowned as a driving force behind Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

In 2019 he launched the Brexit Party, designed to ensure Britain had a “hard” exit from the EU. Later, the party rebranded itself as Reform UK and Farage took up a role as presenter on new right-wing TV channel GB News in 2021.

Over the years – and in recent months – Farage has made a series of controversial comments about a range of topics.

Since announcing his parliamentary candidacy on Monday, he has accused some Muslims of sectarian politics and a failure to integrate.

The Muslim Council of Britain told Middle East Eye that Farage is responsible for a “consistent pattern of Islamophobic, racist, and divisive rhetoric” and condemned his latest remarks on Muslims.

