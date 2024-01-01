OCHA: Ongoing war destroying social fabric in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Dire living conditions in Gaza are eroding the social fabric there, a senior official with the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) said.

Andrea De Domenico, Head of OCHA’s Office in the occupied Palestinian territory, recently spent three weeks in the enclave, where over one million people have fled the southern city of Rafah following the step-up in Israeli military operations, according to Palestine refugee agency UNRWA.

Briefing journalists in New York, De Domenico added that the operational environment for humanitarians also remains dangerous and challenging, despite engagement with the parties.

At times I wonder if the humanitarian operation in Gaza (is) crippled by design. We are trying to save lives every day, but the reality is that our hands have been tied (behind) our backs since the very beginning,” he said, speaking from Jerusalem.

“We used to say, months back, that someone had broken our legs and now all of sudden asked us to run. I think we have learned to run with crutches, if you want, and now they have taken away the crutches also”.

Sources: News.UN.org

