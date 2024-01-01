WAM: Taliban Interior Minister met with UAE President in Abu Dhabi+[Photos]

Shafaqna English- The President of the UAE and the Interior Minister of the Taliban reviewed the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to develop them to serve common interests and contribute to the stability of the region, reports WAM.

According to the UAE Official News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of this Arab country on the Persian Gulf, at Abu Dhabi’s Al Shati Palace, the capital of his country. He received an Afghan delegation led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s minister of the interior.

According to this report, in their meeting, Bin Zayed and Haqqani discussed strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and ways to develop them to achieve common interests and contribute to the stability of the region, especially in the fields of economy, development and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

In the continuation of its report, the official news agency of the UAE also quoted Haqqani, whom it named as “Minister of Interior of Afghanistan”, who expressed his happiness at the meeting with bin Zayed and also praised the excellent relations between the two countries.

It is worth noting that the UAE government has established warm and close relations with this group since the Taliban regained control of Kabul, which has led to the acceptance of its diplomat and the transfer of responsibility for the Afghan embassy in Abu Dhabi to him, as well as the signing of major economic contracts. It has not recognized the Taliban’s rule over the country.

Source: WAM

