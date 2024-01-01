Real Madrid sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe

Shafaqna English- On Monday, Spanish giant Real Madrid officially announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation and former winner of the FIFA World Cup, reported by Anadolu Ajans.

In a statement, it was announced that: “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

His contract with PSG runs out in June.

Mbappe said on X that: “A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com