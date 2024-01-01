English
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of ‘Flag March’

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of ultra-nationalist Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, performing religious rituals and touring around.

Around 800 Israelis raided the mosque on Wednesday morning, entering through the Moroccan Gate, according to a report by Wafa news agency.

They took provocative tours of the compound, the report stated, and were joined by rabbis and Moshe Feiglin, a far-right former MP.

The Israelis performed Jewish rituals near al-Qattanin market and Bab al-Qattanin (The Cotton Merchants’ Gate), one of the main entrances to the mosque’s courtyards.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic site where unsolicited visits, prayers and rituals by non-Muslims are forbidden, according to decades-long international agreements.

Sources: Middle East Eye      

www.shafaqna.com

