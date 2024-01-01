English
Morgues-hospitals overflow in central Gaza as Israel strikes

Shafaqna English- Morgues are overflowing and hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge of casualties in Deir el-Balah, as Israel strikes on central Gaza.

Israel announced its ground forces have moved into the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, while fighter jets and artillery attack targets in the area.

The attacks have hammered the densely populated Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, as well as neighbourhoods east of Deir el-Balah.

Al Aqsa Hospital, the only functioning health facility in the area, cannot cope with the number of victims flooding in, its officials have warned.

