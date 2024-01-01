English
International Shia News Agency
UNRWA: Israel war causes ‘catastrophic damage’ to environment

Shafaqna English-The war in Gaza has upended millions of Palestinian lives and caused catastrophic damage to the natural environment that they depend upon for water, clean air, food & livelihoods, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees said.

UNRWA said the war has caused “catastrophic damage to the natural environment” that Palestinians depend on for water, clean air, food and livelihoods.

It added that restoring environmental services to Gaza will take “decades” and can begin only when a ceasefire and an end to the war are achieved.

In late January this year, research found that the carbon footprint of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeded the annual emissions of 20 small countries.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

