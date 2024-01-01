Okaz: “Life on Earth originated in Saudi Arabia”

Shafaqna English– The Saudi newspaper Okaz wrote: “scientists have identified living stromalites (an organic sedimentary structure) on Shibara Island in Saudi Arabia located in the Red Sea that is the first discovery of living shallow marine stromatolites in the Middle East.”

According to Shafaqna, Okaz also wrote: “this discovery raises important questions about how life first appeared on the Earth.”

“This research, published in the Journal of Geology, explores these ancient microbial structures and provides a unique view of early life on Earth and the environmental conditions that governed billions years ago.”

Stromatolites are layered sedimentary structures formed by activity of microorganisms, especially cyanobacteria. These structures are one of the oldest evidences on the earth, dating back more than 3.5 billion years.

More importantly, these ancient stromatolites played a defining role in oxygenation. By entering oxygen, they fundamentally changed the Earth’s atmosphere, allowing evolution of more complex forms of life.

According to Okaz newspaper, the above-mentioned research has shown that these newly discovered stromatolites are located in Shibara Island at its southwest side. This discovery has been performed randomly and during a field visit in January 2021 using a local fishing boat.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com