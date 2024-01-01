Al-Khalij online: Measures that Saudi Arabia has thought for this year’s Hajj

Shafaqna English– There are a few days left for Hajj season 1445 A.H./2024 to start and Saudi Arabia is racing against time to prepare for this huge human gathering that will last several days.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Khalij Online wrote: This year’s Hajj season is exceptional given the volume and quality of preparations that Saudi Arabia is doing in all fields.

Measures have been taken to facilitate the Hajj rituals and ensure pilgrims’ traffic between the holy places and confront lawbreakers and illegal actions during this ceremony. The most important measures taken by this country in the 145th Hajj season are stated below:

Cooling roads

Saudi Arabia’s first steps in this year’s Hajj are to develop the experience of cooling asphalt flooring in several holy places by the ministries of urban development, Hajj and serving the Guests of Rahman.

The cooling process has started in an area of ​​25,000 square meters near the Masjid Nimrah in Arafat, and aims to reduce the temperature of the air in neighborhoods and residential areas, as well as to reduce the energy consumption in cooling of buildings and to decrease the effects of climate change along with providing a more comfortable space in waiting and gathering areas.

Heavy penalties

It seems that Saudi Arabia has decided that this year’s Hajj season will be more organized than previous years and based on this issue, it has approved strict measures to prevent violations and confront lawbreakers.

In this regard, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has started a campaign that will continue until June 20 and has started to implement penalties for those who violate the rules and instructions.

These penalties include people who do not have the required permits to visit the holy places.

According to Okaz newspaper, this penalty includes a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals for those who violate the rules of Hajj, regardless of their nationality and legal status, and deporting people living in Saudi Arabia from this country.

Also, these rules include 6 months jail term, a fine of 500,000 riyals and confiscation of the vehicle for those who move the offenders.

Safety procedures

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority is another organization that has prepared a series of measures for successful holding of this ceremony. These measures include creating booths to inform pilgrims about food and medicine, medical equipment and products at King Abdulaziz and Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airports in Medina.

These measures also include a “barcode” that ensures the safety of food products during the Hajj and includes sending warning messages in nine languages ​​to pilgrims that contain information and recommendations to ensure the safety of products and it is distributed among the pilgrims through gifts that have a barcode.

Mobilization of the camps and providing their necessities are performed in holy places too.

Also, quality testing has been performed on the roads leading to the holy places and the maintenance process of 4,767 utility poles and lighting towers, maintenance of 123 bridges in Mecca, 20 bridges in the holy places along with completion of the maintenance of 58 tunnels, including 48 road tunnels and 10 pedestrian tunnels of length 34 thousand meters are on the agenda.

Likewise, tests have been conducted to confirm the transportation systems in the holy places and inspect the roads and bus routes and ensure the dedicated schedules for the transportation of pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia’s plans also include equipping all hospitals and medical centers of the holy places and Makkah with the most modern equipment and the required medicine.

Smooth traffic

Considering the high volume of pilgrims who participate in the Hajj ceremony each year, and since their number is likely to increase this year, creating suitable road infrastructures and alternatives for transportation route has become an important issue in this country. In this regard, the capacity of the Haramain high-speed train has increased and increasing its capacity will reduce crowd on the roads to Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation is coordinating flights and providing logistics services, and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority is also managing the safety of pilgrims and preserving their property and assets and facilitating the completion of related actions.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had also announced that it intends to implement flying taxi services from 2025.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com